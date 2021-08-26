Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.56. The company had a trading volume of 287,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,008. The company has a market cap of $320.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.89. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.