Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 406.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 117.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.81. 1,486,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $207.77 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.