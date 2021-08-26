Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $12.77 on Thursday, hitting $2,828.81. The stock had a trading volume of 54,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,843.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,605.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

