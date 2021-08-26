Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,291 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

