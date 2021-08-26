Rollins Financial Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Rollins Financial cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises 1.8% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rollins Financial owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.41. 2,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,578. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.