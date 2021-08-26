Rollins Financial Raises Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,736. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

