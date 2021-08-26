Rollins Financial Has $872,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Rollins Financial increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 120,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.79. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,078. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22.

