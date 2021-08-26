Rollins Financial Has $1.88 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 158.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises 0.7% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000.

Shares of QLD traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $79.65. 128,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,354. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.57.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

