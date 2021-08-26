Rollins Financial Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rollins Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 18.4% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $50,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $374.18. 1,483,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,603,313. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $375.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

