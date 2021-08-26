Rollins Financial Acquires 540 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 471.1% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.96. The stock had a trading volume of 73,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,861. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

