Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.35 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of HOOD opened at $48.98 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

