Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass Sells 10,000 Shares

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of RHI stock opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.44.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
