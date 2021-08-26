Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass Sells 10,000 Shares

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.44.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.