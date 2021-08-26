RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7672 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIOCF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

