Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 613.50 ($8.02).

Several brokerages recently commented on RMV. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON:RMV traded up GBX 1.11 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 704.11 ($9.20). 905,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,738. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 734.20 ($9.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 678.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

