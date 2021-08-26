Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Raised to GBX 601 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 613.50 ($8.02).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 703 ($9.18) on Monday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 734.20 ($9.59). The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 678.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

