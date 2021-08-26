Richard Sheppard Acquires 50,000 Shares of The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) Stock

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) insider Richard Sheppard bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.61 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,500.00 ($128,928.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17.

The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

