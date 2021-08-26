Rice Partnership LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises 2.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.19.

Shares of GNRC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $427.30. 6,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

