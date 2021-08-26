Rice Partnership LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $5.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.84. 36,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.40. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $204.76 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

