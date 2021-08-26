Rice Partnership LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $177.70. 122,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,008. The firm has a market cap of $322.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.