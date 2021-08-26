Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.