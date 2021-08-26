Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

