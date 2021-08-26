Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REYN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

