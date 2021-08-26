Reviewing Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viant Technology and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60 CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

Viant Technology presently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 229.28%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.90%. Given Viant Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than CEVA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viant Technology and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $165.25 million 4.80 $20.64 million $20.64 0.64 CEVA $100.33 million 10.45 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,571.00

Viant Technology has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology N/A N/A N/A CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20%

Summary

CEVA beats Viant Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

