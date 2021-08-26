Reviewing Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) & ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Vertex alerts:

This table compares Vertex and ANSYS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million 8.49 -$78.94 million ($0.45) -47.78 ANSYS $1.68 billion 18.82 $433.89 million $5.03 72.08

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vertex and ANSYS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 1 2 0 2.00 ANSYS 0 5 3 0 2.38

Vertex currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.26%. ANSYS has a consensus target price of $344.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.10%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than ANSYS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -4.46% -9.82% -3.94% ANSYS 25.40% 12.45% 8.88%

Summary

ANSYS beats Vertex on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.