Reviewing Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Repro Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 9.19 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -1.84 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 6.00 -$1.21 million $0.02 163.00

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -160.26% -102.07% -44.29% Repro Med Systems -14.16% -3.24% -2.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avinger and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 196.07%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.37%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Avinger on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

