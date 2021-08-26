Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DXC Technology (DXC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC):

8/24/2021 – DXC Technology was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

8/9/2021 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

8/6/2021 – DXC Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

8/5/2021 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – DXC Technology was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

7/21/2021 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,294. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 20,804 shares of company stock worth $814,217 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after acquiring an additional 535,201 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

