Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Traeger Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Traeger in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COOK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

COOK opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

