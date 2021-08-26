Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

REPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE:REPX opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $364,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth $39,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,694 shares of company stock valued at $474,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.