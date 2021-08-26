Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.74.

Several brokerages have commented on REPYY. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a $11.01 target price on Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. initiated coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Repsol alerts:

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 46,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,383. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.