Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.99 and last traded at $61.99. 842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 626,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

