Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Shares of RS stock opened at $151.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.24. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,382.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $15,090,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

