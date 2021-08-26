Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 3.6%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.91 and last traded at $31.04. 11,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 468,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

