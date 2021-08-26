Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%.

RGS opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.84. Regis has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Regis worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

