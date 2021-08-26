RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 220.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDHL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.