Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $676.42 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $663.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $28,968,480. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

