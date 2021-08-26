Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $17,062,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 53.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $241,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

