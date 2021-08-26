Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $667,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

