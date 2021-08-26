Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $904,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after buying an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $158.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $159.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at $36,268,091.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.