Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $22.09 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.