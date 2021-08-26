Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC opened at $425.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.19.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

