Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of RRR opened at $46.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $46.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

