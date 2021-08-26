Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Insider Michael Buchmeier Acquires 1,118 Shares

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) insider Michael Buchmeier bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $24,663.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RRGB opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $378.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.94. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $33,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $9,579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

