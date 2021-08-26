Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives GBX 7,424.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Several research firms recently commented on RKT. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Agricole lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34). Also, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,527 ($72.21) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,094.91. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is -0.77%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

