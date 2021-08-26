Rebecca Finley Sells 2,500 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 2,500 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total transaction of C$422,500.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($12.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($12.95). The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$903.37 million.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

