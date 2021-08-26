Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.