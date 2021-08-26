Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RYN traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $35.20. 582,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

