Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0003 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $48,246.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,191.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.63 or 0.06640193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.94 or 0.01305185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00361217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00128076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.00629340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00334626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00313074 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

