Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $58.41 on Thursday. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raven Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Raven Industries worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

