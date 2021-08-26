Raul J. Fernandez Buys 1,390 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 575 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $20,033.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41.

DXC stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

