Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report $103.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.43 million and the highest is $119.30 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $96.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $404.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.30 million to $440.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $429.78 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $462.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%.

Several research firms have commented on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 365,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,573. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

